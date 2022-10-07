Piper Sandler Increases Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Price Target to $42.00

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

ESQ opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.83. Esquire Financial has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 1,540 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $60,183.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,635.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $335,109. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

