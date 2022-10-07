Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 39,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,152.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,584. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 39,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $54,152.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 551,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 81,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $112,018.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,256.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 236,439 shares of company stock worth $331,414 over the last three months. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.