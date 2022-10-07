Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) PT Raised to $9.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Payoneer Global news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $602,351.15. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,025,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $602,351.15. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,025,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 17,997 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $122,379.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,513 shares of company stock worth $2,311,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth $53,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.