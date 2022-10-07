Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

NEON stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Neonode worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

