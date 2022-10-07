SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Down 4.9 %

LEDS stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.20.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 50.63% and a negative return on equity of 83.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Further Reading

