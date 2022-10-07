Hovde Group Lowers Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target to $21.00

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Hovde Group to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.04% from the company’s previous close.

CSWC has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

CSWC opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $466.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 108,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

