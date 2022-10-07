Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as high as C$0.79. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 22,862 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SMT. Noble Financial reduced their target price on Sierra Metals to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.40.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Sierra Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$127.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$83.30 million. Research analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.