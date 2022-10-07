Cowen Lowers Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $125.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Cowen to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 157.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $71.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 754,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 319,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13,464.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 262,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 260,944 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after buying an additional 175,949 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 353,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 171,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.