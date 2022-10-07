Piper Sandler Trims Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Target Price to $31.50

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $31.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BPRN. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Bank of Princeton in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BPRN opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.51. Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.67.

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Princeton will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 14.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 278,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 14.5% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 158,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 26.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the last quarter.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

