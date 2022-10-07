Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Citigroup

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NUS. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $560.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.91 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.57%. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $62,782.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

