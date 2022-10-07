Citigroup Trims Olin (NYSE:OLN) Target Price to $48.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Olin from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Olin from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.58.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.88.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 15.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 169.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 56.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

