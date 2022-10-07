Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Lowered to $154.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $172.00 to $154.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 1-year low of $100.73 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.