Stifel Nicolaus Trims Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Target Price to $3.00

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sonendo from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonendo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.48.

Get Sonendo alerts:

Sonendo Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of SONX stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. Sonendo has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10.

Insider Transactions at Sonendo

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonendo will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Atlantic L.P. General sold 300,000 shares of Sonendo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,600,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,928.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 683,676 shares of company stock worth $817,155. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonendo by 463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 592,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sonendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Sonendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sonendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sonendo by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.