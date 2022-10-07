Barclays Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $21.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 85.02% from the stock’s previous close.

SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of SNAP opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $79.30. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,197,414 shares of company stock worth $12,434,463 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter worth about $196,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 382.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Snap by 12.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,008,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after buying an additional 434,853 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Snap by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,846,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 88,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

