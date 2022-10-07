Truist Financial Trims Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Target Price to $130.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.27.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $101.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Prologis has a 1 year low of $100.73 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $1,780,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

