BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 53.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAND. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.97.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.99. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,422,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,513,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,425,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,235,000 after acquiring an additional 395,529 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth $31,325,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,993,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 464,400 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

