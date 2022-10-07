Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 22,081 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51,588 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 329,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 19,380 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,662 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

PLTR opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $27.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

