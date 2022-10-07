Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 714 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.09% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $437,000.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CZA opened at $83.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.80. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.95 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

