MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $270.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.78.
MarketAxess Stock Performance
Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $238.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $425.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.04 and a 200 day moving average of $269.50.
Institutional Trading of MarketAxess
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 34.2% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,179,000 after purchasing an additional 499,907 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 46.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,850 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 405.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 235,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,331,000 after purchasing an additional 188,994 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 121.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,661,000 after purchasing an additional 136,342 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7,823.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 130,032 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
