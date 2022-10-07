PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $245,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $36,632,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 38.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 26,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 342.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.18.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $117.73 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.42.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

