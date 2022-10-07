Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 6,608 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,379 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

Shares of NXPI opened at $158.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.26 and a 200 day moving average of $171.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

