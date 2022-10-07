Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 265,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,202,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 180,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 80,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 163,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 94,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.6 %

PNOV stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $31.10.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.