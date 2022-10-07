Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,626 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Hexcel worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 128.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Vertical Research increased their price objective on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

NYSE HXL opened at $54.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $65.82.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

