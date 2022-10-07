Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Cintas by 25.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS opened at $410.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $415.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.01. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.22.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

