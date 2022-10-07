Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.60 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 4.74% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSEP. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at $1,661,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 3.3% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 67,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at $2,130,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSEP opened at $29.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $33.58.

