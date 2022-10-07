Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $221,348,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,164,852,000 after purchasing an additional 939,313 shares during the period. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $40,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.48.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.19. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $53.04 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

