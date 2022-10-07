Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.34 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 104.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

PTMC stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

