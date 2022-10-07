Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL – Get Rating) by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,517 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 9.50% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 341,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KJUL opened at $23.76 on Friday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43.

