Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 1,868.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CVE opened at $18.62 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.