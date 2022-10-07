Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,161,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 52,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,308,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter.

BSMN stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

