Private Advisor Group LLC Has $474,000 Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBAB. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,417,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

