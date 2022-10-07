Private Advisor Group LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 324.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of RHS stock opened at $156.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $153.57 and a 12 month high of $182.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

