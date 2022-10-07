Morgan Stanley Cuts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $22.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.6 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after buying an additional 8,693,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $181,634,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406,238 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12,242.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,961 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

