Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,967 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.85. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $100.09.

