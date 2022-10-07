Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $200,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,554,000 after acquiring an additional 962,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Twilio from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $78.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $373.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,240 shares of company stock worth $925,919. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.