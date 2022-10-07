Morgan Stanley Lowers First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $161.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.07.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $139.13 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $130.35 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.22 and a 200-day moving average of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

