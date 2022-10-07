Morgan Stanley Lowers The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $341.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $354.00 to $341.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $304.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.46. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

