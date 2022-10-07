Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 45,185 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of JAZZ opened at $139.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $932.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.83.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
