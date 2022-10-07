Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 45,185 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of JAZZ opened at $139.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $932.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

