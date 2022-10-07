Linamar Corporation Purchases 35,844 Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$63.73 per share, with a total value of C$2,284,370.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,779,288.93.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.87 per share, with a total value of C$1,930,955.71.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$60.80 per share, with a total value of C$2,179,211.25.

On Monday, September 26th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$61.18 per share, with a total value of C$2,192,774.62.

On Friday, September 23rd, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.44 per share, with a total value of C$2,130,456.24.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Linamar Corporation bought 338,864 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$63.99 per share, with a total value of C$21,684,788.41.

On Monday, September 19th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,228,581.78.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Linamar Corporation acquired 171,590 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$65.75 per share, with a total value of C$11,282,643.07.

On Monday, September 12th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$66.43 per share, with a total value of C$2,381,063.15.

On Thursday, September 8th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$63.85 per share, with a total value of C$2,288,797.11.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$63.31 per share, with a total value of C$2,269,405.51.

LNR opened at C$57.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. Linamar Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$45.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$81.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$61.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.48. The stock has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

