Christopher R. Fenimore Sells 3,346 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $731.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $649.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $645.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

