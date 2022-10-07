Linamar Corporation Purchases 35,844 Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$61.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,192,774.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,048,114 shares in the company, valued at C$64,118,898.01.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Linamar alerts:

On Friday, September 30th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,930,955.71.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$60.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,179,211.25.

On Friday, September 23rd, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$59.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,130,456.24.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Linamar Corporation acquired 338,864 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$63.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,684,788.41.

On Monday, September 19th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$34.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,228,581.78.

On Friday, September 16th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$63.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,284,370.38.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Linamar Corporation acquired 171,590 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$65.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,282,643.07.

On Monday, September 12th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$66.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,381,063.15.

On Thursday, September 8th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$63.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,288,797.11.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$63.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,269,405.51.

Linamar Stock Performance

Shares of LNR stock opened at C$57.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$61.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. Linamar Co. has a 52-week low of C$45.46 and a 52-week high of C$81.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linamar Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.