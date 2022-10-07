Linamar Corporation Buys 35,844 Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,930,955.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,191,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,186,876.94.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$60.80 per share, with a total value of C$2,179,211.25.

On Monday, September 26th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$61.18 per share, with a total value of C$2,192,774.62.

On Friday, September 23rd, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$59.44 per share, with a total value of C$2,130,456.24.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Linamar Corporation acquired 338,864 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$63.99 per share, with a total value of C$21,684,788.41.

On Monday, September 19th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,228,581.78.

On Friday, September 16th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.73 per share, with a total value of C$2,284,370.38.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Linamar Corporation bought 171,590 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$65.75 per share, with a total value of C$11,282,643.07.

On Monday, September 12th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$66.43 per share, with a total value of C$2,381,063.15.

On Thursday, September 8th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.85 per share, with a total value of C$2,288,797.11.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.31 per share, with a total value of C$2,269,405.51.

LNR stock opened at C$57.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. Linamar Co. has a 52 week low of C$45.46 and a 52 week high of C$81.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

