PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Insider Sells $1,348,900.00 in Stock

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $1,348,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,062,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,096,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 70,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $1,324,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 50,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $937,500.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 12,500 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $231,250.00.

PBFX stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. PBF Logistics LP has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.27.

PBF Logistics ( NYSE:PBFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The business had revenue of $93.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 51.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,929,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 98.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,836,000 after acquiring an additional 829,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 71.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 588,037 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 88.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 550,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 259,028 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

