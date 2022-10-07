The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.00.
ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Insider Activity at Allstate
In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Allstate Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE:ALL opened at $130.54 on Friday. Allstate has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.10 and a 200 day moving average of $128.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
