The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.00.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Allstate Trading Down 1.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,333,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 231.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 37.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $130.54 on Friday. Allstate has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.10 and a 200 day moving average of $128.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.