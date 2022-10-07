Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.33.

Separately, Cheuvreux lowered Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.13.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

