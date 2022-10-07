CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAE shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$22.87 on Friday. CAE has a 52 week low of C$20.90 and a 52 week high of C$42.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. The company has a market cap of C$7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 78.86.

About CAE

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$941.57 million. Equities analysts predict that CAE will post 1.3499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

