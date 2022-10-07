Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several research firms recently commented on AFIB. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Acutus Medical to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acutus Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.99. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 562.64% and a negative return on equity of 91.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

