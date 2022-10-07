Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14,175.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($166.99) to £135 ($163.12) in a report on Monday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £128 ($154.66) to £136 ($164.33) in a report on Monday.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $58.53 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $43.71 and a 52 week high of $101.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.24.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

