uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

uniQure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 184.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 27,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $683,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,307 shares of company stock worth $868,032 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,810,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in uniQure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

