JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Cut to $126.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
JPM opened at $108.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $317.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day moving average of $120.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
